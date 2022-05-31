5 Sample Packs in the Style of Hardwell

Hardwell made his long-awaited comeback at Ultra 2022 in Miami and was set to play a whole set just with new IDs. His new album Rebels Never Die features tracks that remind us of the early era of EDM combined with the modern 2022 sounds. Since it’s pretty evident that many producers want to get insights into Hardwell’s sound, we gathered 5 Sample Packs in the style of Hardwell.

1. Ultra Inspired Music by Class A Samples

Class A Samples delivers a complete Sample Pack with sounds inspired by Hardwell, W&W, Martin Garrix & Don Diablo. You will get a Pack with 5 Construction Kits, 140 WAV & Midi Samples, and 20 Spire Presets. In addition, you will get 20 Bonus Drum Loops and 30 Bonus One-Shots. Now available for 23.42 Euro

2. Everything EDM by Audentity Records

If you are searching for a Sample Pack stuffed with more aggressive and hard-hitting sounds the Everything EDM Pack by Audentity Records is just right for that. Even bigger than the previous one within a total of 7 Construction Kits, 95 Spire Presets, and more than 350 Sounds & MIDI files. You’ll have more than enough sounds to perfect your music. Now available for 18 Euro

3. Revealed Producer Starter Pack Vol. 4 by Revealed Recordings

Revealed Recordings is Hardwell`s very own Label imprint and has a wide range of Sample Packs that are made by the producers who release on Revealed Records. With over 450 Samples & Vocal Shots, you can really catch the sound of Revealed and place them in your own productions. They are all Key labeled so you can pitch them how you need them. Definitely, something to watch out for if you are aiming for Hardwell-influenced sounds.

4. EDM Vibes Vol 1: Techno



One of the Sample Packs that can really give you a push in the studio and will lift your productions is EDM Vibes Vol 1: Techno. Creating a Sample Pack is one thing but they have managed to get the sound of Hardwell into 5 different sounding Construction Kits with more than 1GB of content. 88 WAV Stems, 63 MIDI Files, 10 Spire Presets, and 5 Serum Presets are included in the pack. Now available for $18.32.

5. Ultra Madness by Innovation Sounds

Innovation Sounds created a Sample Pack fabricated for big room and EDM-themed sounds. All sounds have both Dry and Wet Stems and come with a very high and great quality. To support your productions in the style of Hardwell you get 5 Construction Kits, 14 MIDI Files, and in total 129 sounds which are all Royalty-Free. If you need high-quality sounds that are your way to go. Now available for 24.19 Euros

