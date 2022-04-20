Nicky Romero Kickstart 2 is out NOW

Due to the instant success of the original, Nicky Romero Kickstart 2 has come out with major updates and new features. In 2013, the first Kickstart sidechain plugin by EDM icon Nicky Romero and Cableguys came out. Appreciated for its simplicity, it quickly became the go-to sidechain tool for big producers like Axwell, Timbaland, David Guetta, and many more.

With a quick look, you will see that the plugin’s interface has not changed and still features the big mix knob, the premade sidechain shapes, and the note bar settings but there are some major updates. Firstly, Nicky Romero Kickstart 2 features now multiband sidechaining, which gives you the chance to sidechain basslines, leads, and drums more naturally. Secondly, a newly added rhythm detection will allow you to get a perfect result even if the beat is not 4/4 floor. This is perfect for producers who work with very different drum patterns and cross-over genres. After all, the biggest update of Nicky Romero`s Kickstart 2 is the new Kick Visualizer. If you send your Kick to Kickstart 2 (via your DAW sidechain), it will show the Kick length and behavior in the plugin and let you change the sidechain curve to the Kicks sound. With this new feature, a tight Kick and Bass mix is done in seconds and will help producers to get an immediate success.

Nicky Romero’s Kickstart 2 is now available for only €14 ($16) on the plugin’s official website! Owners of the original Kickstart can get an update for €5 (or $5). If you purchased after January 1, 2022, you can get the update for free. Click the button below to check it out!

