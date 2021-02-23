How to make music like Daft Punk

By Feron 11

Thomas Bangalter en Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, also known as Daft Punk, are pushing the boundaries within the dance music scene since 1993. These Grammy award-winning producers are well known for their hits like One More Time, Around The World, Get Lucky, Harder Better Faster Stronger, I Feel It Coming, and many more. On February 22nd they decided to break up after 28 years, leaving their legacy. Inspired by Youtuber Composerily’s video, we have curated a few points to help you make music like Daft Punk, check it out down below.

1. Sampling parts from someone else’s music has been really important in creating the signature sound of Daft Punk. Try to avoid copyright strikes while sampling parts from other productions by changing the key or by adding multiple effects so you won’t recognize the original sound anymore. Daft Punk sampled a lot of famous disco hits from artists like Eddie Johns and Barry White and used these parts as the fundamental core in their own productions.

2. Daft Punk has been using a lot of analog gear, ranging from a Roland Jupiter-6, and a Yamaha CS-80 to a Roland TR-909, and a LINN linndrum. The warmth, punch, grittiness, and human touch while recording analog gear are defining their signature sound. The drums that are coming from the Roland drum machines are being played in a 4/4 beat and the square oscillated synths are coming from synthesizers such as the Jupiter 8.

| Best VST Plugins of 2021 – Read Here

3. Besides recording analog gear, they implemented real guitars and drums into their productions. If you’re listening to Get Lucky, you’ll hear the striking of short chords of the guitar. This way of playing will add a lot of swing to your song. Another big part of their funky sound is the bass. The real bass is playing its own rhythm, changing in pitch and creating a groove together with the guitar and synths.

4. Daft Punk is well known for the use of talkboxes and vocoders on vocals in tracks like Harder Better Faster Stronger. There are a lot of vocal effect plugins already containing vocoders such as the Izotope Vocal Synth. By combining autotune together with a vocoder you’ll get the iconic Daft Punk robotic vocals sound.

Plugins for Daft Punk Vocoder Effect

1. iZotope VocalSynth 2

2. Polyverse Manipulator

3. Antares AutoTune EFX+

Also, don’t forget to check out the youtube video where Composerily explains in detail how to get the iconic Daft Punk Sound.



Read next: Best Mid/Side EQ Plugins in 2021 for Music Producers

Image Credit: David Black