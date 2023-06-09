How to Read Music: Beginner’s Guide to Reading Music

By Feron 124

Music theory is one of the first subjects to be discussed when diving into music production or mastering an instrument. Different terms will appear, based on your experience level, that will help you understand the craft. Probably, you’ve seen some words passing by when wandering around on the internet. Don’t worry, down below we will guide you through the most important subjects regarding music theory.

Reading music is an essential part of mastering music composition, as it visualizes an all-in-1 package on a piece of paper. Besides the technical requirements when operating a musical performance, you have to take into account the number of things you have to cooperate with once performing. What kind of rhythm should I stick to? What is the pitch of the song? Which notes should I play? What is the articulation of each note? Notations are giving us a visualized strip-down of a song per instrument. Where do you start?

When a blank musical sheet is presented in front of you, you’ll be introduced to the foundation of reading music: the Staff. This arrangement of 5 horizontal lines displays a musical scale. All the indicators (rhythm, pitch, etc.) will be added on top of it. The scale of the musical composition is indicated by 2 different signs: Treble Clef & Bass Clef. The treble Clef, also named the G Clef, represents the following notes on the Staff: E, G, B, D, F (lines), and F, A, C, E (spaces). This sign, that’s telling you what range your instrument will play in, will appear most often. On the other hand, you have the Bass Clef, also known as the F Clef. This sign will appear for instruments in the lower registers (trombone, bass guitar, etc.). The notes suiting this Clef, from the bottom to the top, are G, B, D, F, A (lines) and A, C, E, G (spaces). Building on this foundation, you will be followed by the rhythm/meter. Two numbers, right next to the Clef, indicate the beat of the song. The one listed at the top is called the numerator and the denominator is one at the bottom. Numerator tells you how many beats are included in one measurement and the denominator tells you which note is one beat. The most common meter is 4/4.

Notations are available in all sorts of shapes and sizes: a whole note, half note, quarter note, eight note, sixteenth note, thirty-second note, and sixty-fourth note. If we assume that the meter is 4/4, then a whole note counts as 4 beats, the quarter note as 2 beats, and so on. You’ve probably seen a dot after one of the notes. This will increase the length of the note by one-half of its original value. A tie, on the other hand, increases in length of a note by exactly as long as the second note value. The different values of these notes are the same as taking a rest. There are also a total of 7 rest characters, holding on to the same values.

Last but not least, there are 3 different characters that you’ve probably seen before. I’m talking about #, ♭, and ♮. Sharps (#) are shifting the original tonal height of the note 1 step up the scale. As an example, B# will end up being a C note. Flats (♭) will do the opposite and shift the note 1 step down the scale and the naturals (♮) will undo these characters and remain their original tone.

Music theory can be as complicated as you want and there are many more additions to it, but for now, these are the foundations of reading music.

Image Credits: iZotope.com