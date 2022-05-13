Superbooth 2022: IK Multimedia brings back Uno Synth Pro in black

IK Multimedia released the new Uno Synth Pro Black, which is a limited edition of the Uno Synth Pro they released last year. This synth made headlines with its rich and analog-sounding sounds and its great features. The color is really the only thing that has changed on the outside of the touch synth since it stayed with the 5-pin USB adapter and the MIDI in and output that will allow you to use the touch synth in combination with your DAW.

This limited edition also features its analog architecture with 3 discrete oscillators plus a noise generator, a hard sync mode, and a variable wave shape. In combination with the FM and Ring modulation from its originator and the 10 mode arpeggiator, this touch synth is a powerful tool for every producer. The Uno Synth Pro`s 64-step sequencer with 40 parameters, a 16 slot modulation matrix, and the 24 modes which can work in series or parallel mode also stayed with the limited edition.

In order to get the most out of your synth, you can use the IK Multimedia PC/ Mac editor to get really deep in the sound design of your synth and get the most out of this touch synth. In summary, the Uno Synth Pro Black Edition is a great tool for every sound designer and its new look in combination with all its advantages makes it a must-have touch synth.

Prices start at 350 Euros and it’s available now.

