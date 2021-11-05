iZotope launch Black Friday Sale on AU / VST Plugins

iZotope has some of the finest AU/VST plugins when it comes to mixing/mastering and post-production. Their wide catalog of products includes some massive names such as Ozone, RX, Neutron, Neoverb, and many more. iZotope recently launched the Black Friday sale on some of their flagship AU/VST plugins. Grab a look at all the plugins included in the sale down below:

Best iZotope Black Friday 2021 Sales on Plugins

1. Ozone 9 Black Friday Sale

Ozone 9 is widely regarded as one of the best mastering tools by music producers. The simplicity and no. of features included within this beast of a plugin are immaculate. Multiband control, track referencing, Tonal Balance, support for streaming platforms, Stereo imager, equalizer, maximize, etc. are various different components of the plugin. Ozone 9 Advanced is currently available at 60% off whereas the standard version is available at 68% off. There are also plenty of deals for upgrades from previous versions as well.

To know more about the capabilities of Ozone 9 check out the video down below.

2. Tonal Balance Bundle

Tonal Balance Bundle is a collection of 4 different iZotope’s mixing and mastering plugins with an interconnected flow that uses AI to provide you with the best possible options. Included within are Neutron 3 Advanced, Nectar 3 Plus, Ozone 9 Advanced. The massive black Friday discount on the bundle makes it one of our top picks for the festive season.

3. Nectar 3

Nectar 3 is a plugin for vocal production, polishing, editing & mixing. There is a lot you can do with Nectar 3 with its intelligent, assistive vocal mixing, dynamics processing, EQ cuts, de-essing. The various components of Nectar 3 include the equalizer, pitch, dimension, harmony, compressor, and reverb.

Catch Nectar 3 in action down below:

4. Neutron 3

Neutron 3 is a mixing assistant plugin that aims to fasten your workflow with the help of its features. The various different modules of the Neutron 3 include the Sculptor(remove resonance & add excitement), Transient Shaper(control ADSR of your sounds), Exciter(add warmth & grit), Gate(multiband gate), Compressor & Equalizer. A very handy all-in-one tool. Check out Neutron 3 in action down below:

5. IRIS 2 Black Friday Sale

Iris 2 is a sample-based synthesizer that incorporated the power of a sampler, the flexibility of a modular synth, and the fun of spectral filtering. There are plenty of Bass, Keys, Leads, Pads & Rhythmic patches for you to play around with. Currently available for less than 10$ after a 93% black Friday discount.

