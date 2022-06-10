iZotope Community Appreciation Bundle sale!

By Feron 10

Like every year, we’re surprised how much discount we receive on iZotope plugins. Last year, 2021, they treated us well with their Black Friday sale and Summer sale on many mixing & mastering tools. This time, they’ll top it off with a bang. The digital music production company announced an unbelievable discount, specially formed as an appreciation for their community. This comes off as a Soundwide intro sale. Soundwide if you are not familiar is now the parent organization behind iZotope, Plugin Alliance, Native Instruments & Brainworx. This ‘iZotope Community Appreciation Bundle‘ will offer you a complete package for an irresistible price.

iZotope’s biggest sale ever in collaboration with three of the Soundwide partners is currently running on their website. A total of 15 world-class plugins are combined into this Community Appreciation Bundle. As a gift and appreciation for their dedicated community throughout the years, iZotope offers a complete bundle including tools for mixing, mastering, and songwriting. Whether you’re an amateur musician or a professional engineer, every aspect of music production is covered with this bundle.

Included within are:

RX Elements

Ozone Elements

Neutron Elements

Nectar Elements

Trash 2

VocalSynth 2

R4 – Exponential Audio

NIMBUS – Exponential Audio

NI Massive

NI GUITAR RIG 6 LE

Brainworx – Digital V3

Brainworx – Console N

Brainworx – Stereomaker

Brainworx – Subsynth

Brainworx – Delay 2500

Repair, alter and form individual sounds, your mix, and even your master with these professional tools. This bundle is discounted from $2,506 to $49.99. Make sure to grab your copy before the sale ends.

Have a look at the bundle down below:

Image Credits: iZotope