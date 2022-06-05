NAMM 2022: iZotope brings out Neutron 4 & Music Production Suite 5

By Attila Jordan Blesgen 14

iZotope announced the launch of Neutron 4 and the Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition. Both are set to make life easier for every music producer who is struggling to get good and professional-sounding mixes. Neutron 4 can be used with any DAW and comes with 8 different plugins, which all can be used separately. Providing AI technology combined with assistive audio technology Neutron 4 is capable to fix entire mixes by creating space between different elements of the track. Immediately when you play music the iZotope`s Neutron 4 analyzes your mix and produces a reference as a starting point.

The Unmask Module together with the new Target Library and its assistive tone matching technology makes this plugin your new go-to mixing tool in the studio. And as a bonus iZotope’s Neutron 4 features the highly cherished “Trash” distortion plugin as a bonus.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Click here to checkout

But there is more. iZotope Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition comes with some massive updates and improvements. This all-in-one production Suite will give you the new Neutron 4 mixing plugins, 6 new Brainwork plugins, plus reverbs Stratus 3D and Symphony 3D by Exponential Audio. If you are a user now you will also receive 2 new flagship plugins in September for free. In total producers can expect 52 plugins in an all-in-one plugin which is desired to make staggering mixes and masters. Creating through AI technology and assistive audio technology is a great work experience for producers who need an extra boost and want to work technically but also creatively on music.

Neutron 4 is priced around 299 dollars, and the Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition is available for around 599 dollars, and both come with a release sale.

Know More

Read next: Best Synth VST Plugins of 2022

Image credits: iZotope