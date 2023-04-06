iZotope Spring Sale on Plugins 2023

iZotope is a leading software company that specializes in audio technology for music production, mastering, and post-production. They offer a wide range of innovative plugins, including the industry-standard mastering suite Ozone, the all-in-one mixing suite Neutron, and the creative vocal effects tool VocalSynth. iZotope’s plugins are known for their advanced features, intuitive interfaces, and high-quality sound, making them a favorite among music producers and audio engineers. Grab a look at all the plugins included in the iZotope Spring sale down below.

Best iZotope Spring Sales on Plugins

1. iZotope Everything Bundle Spring Sale

The Everything Bundle contains every current iZotope product for music, post, and creative production. iZotope has plenty of plugins that provide room for immense creativity for all through intelligent, compelling audio technology. Currently available for 52% off during this Spring season sale.

2. Ozone 10 Spring Sale

Ozone 10 is widely regarded as one of the best mastering tools by music producers. The simplicity and no. of features included within this beast of a plugin are immaculate. Multiband control, track referencing, Tonal Balance, support for streaming platforms, Stereo imager, equalizer, maximize, etc. are various different components of the plugin. Ozone 10 Advanced & Standard are currently available. There are also plenty of deals for upgrades from previous versions as well.

To know more about the capabilities of Ozone 10 check out the video down below.

3. Neoverb

The most intelligent reverb plugin for music producers is iZotope Neoverb. A new real-time Reverb Assistant assists you in selecting and blending reverbs based on your creative requirements. An AI-powered EQ section analyses your audio and assists you in avoiding artifacts, mud, and masking. Check out Neoverb in action in the video down below.

4. RX 10

iZotope RX is a powerful audio restoration and editing software designed for post-production professionals. It offers a range of advanced features, including noise reduction, audio repair, and dialogue editing tools, that allow users to fix audio problems and enhance audio quality. The advanced version is currently available for 33% off and the elements version is available for 77% off.

Catch RX 10 in action down below:

5. Neutron 4

Neutron 4 is a mixing assistant plugin that aims to fasten your workflow with the help of its features. The various different modules of the Neutron 4 include the Sculptor(remove resonance & add excitement), Transient Shaper(control ADSR of your sounds), Exciter(add warmth & grit), Gate(multiband gate), Compressor & Equalizer. A very handy all-in-one tool. Check out Neutron 4 in action down below:

Image Credits: iZotope