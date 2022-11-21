Jimi Jules releases his Sample Pack with Production Music Live
Jimi Jules is a Swiss musician and DJ who made his statement in the music scene when releasing his song ‘Pushin On’ on Defected Records together with Oliver Dollar. This record peaked at number 15 in the UK charts and was the kickstart for his professional career. Jimi’s currently signed to the Berlin-based label Innervisions which made it possible to release a sample pack together with Production Music Live. We’re excited to talk you through all the included samples. Have a look down below.
Jimi Jules his sample pack includes professional samples that he used in his records for labels such as Defected Records, Innervisions, Zukunft, Watergate, Rumpelmusig, Hive Audio, and Rebirth. More than 300 samples are forming this sample pack including kickdrums, claps, basses, percussions, rides, hats, and much more. These sounds are ready to use, 100% royalty-free, and available in 44.1 kHz Wav files. A total of 146 One-Shots and 163 Loops are included. Down below you’ll see which specific samples are included:
- 51 Synth Shots
- 39 Percussion
- 11 Bass Shots
- 05 Claps
- 12 Hats
- 06 Shakers
- 22 Kicks
- 17 Shaker Loops
- 17 Hat/Ride Loops
- 42 Synth Loops
- 44 Percussion Loops
- 06 Clap Loops
- 18 Kick Loops
- 19 Bass Loops
Several previews of his samples are available at PML’s website, alongside a Masterclass Jam record made by Jimi himself with the samples of his pack. His sample pack is currently discounted from €47 to €29,90 during this Black Friday Sale.Buy Here
Have a look insight the pack:
