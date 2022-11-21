Jimi Jules releases his Sample Pack with Production Music Live

By Feron 6

Jimi Jules is a Swiss musician and DJ who made his statement in the music scene when releasing his song ‘Pushin On’ on Defected Records together with Oliver Dollar. This record peaked at number 15 in the UK charts and was the kickstart for his professional career. Jimi’s currently signed to the Berlin-based label Innervisions which made it possible to release a sample pack together with Production Music Live. We’re excited to talk you through all the included samples. Have a look down below.

| Best Early Black Friday deals on VST Plugins – Click here to checkout

Jimi Jules his sample pack includes professional samples that he used in his records for labels such as Defected Records, Innervisions, Zukunft, Watergate, Rumpelmusig, Hive Audio, and Rebirth. More than 300 samples are forming this sample pack including kickdrums, claps, basses, percussions, rides, hats, and much more. These sounds are ready to use, 100% royalty-free, and available in 44.1 kHz Wav files. A total of 146 One-Shots and 163 Loops are included. Down below you’ll see which specific samples are included:

51 Synth Shots

39 Percussion

11 Bass Shots

05 Claps

12 Hats

06 Shakers

22 Kicks

17 Shaker Loops

17 Hat/Ride Loops

42 Synth Loops

44 Percussion Loops

06 Clap Loops

18 Kick Loops

19 Bass Loops

Several previews of his samples are available at PML’s website, alongside a Masterclass Jam record made by Jimi himself with the samples of his pack. His sample pack is currently discounted from €47 to €29,90 during this Black Friday Sale.

Buy Here

Have a look insight the pack:

Next article: FL Studio Black Friday Sale 2022

Image Credits: Production Music Live