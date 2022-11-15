Kilohearts Phase Plant Black Friday Sale 2022

Synth AU/VST Plugin

Phasplant is an award-winning softsynth created by Kilohearts that has a unique combination of sonic quality, workflow, and feedback to offer. Starting off with signal generation, the plugin provides four different oscillators with wavetables, analog, samples, and noise. The extensive modulation system ensures that each and every knob and effect can be modulated by the producers. If that wasn’t enough, Phasplant also arrives with 400+ ready-to-use presets, making it a good fit for both beginners and professionals.

Black Friday Deal: Kilohearts Phase Plant VST plugin doesn’t have any black Friday deals running at the moment.

Price: $169

