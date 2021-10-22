A look inside the Kilohearts’ vast Plugin Ecosystem

By Feron 16

Kilohearts over the years has slowly paved its way to one of the top plugin development companies in the world collecting support from artists such as Madeon, DallasK, KSHMR, Zomboy, and many more. They have been constantly expanding their catalog offering a large number of single effects, content banks, rack extensions, full suite bundles, effects bundles, and host plugins. With the vast variety of plugins by Kilohearts, there are quite a few hidden gems in their catalog that might not have caught your attention in the past. Down below is our complete overview of the plugins within the Kilohearts ecosystem.

The Kilohearts ecosystem comprises 3 Snapin Host Plugins & a total of 35 Effects.

Snapin Host Plugins

Starting with their flagship product, the PhasePlant. This VST synth is an absolute beast of a plugin. PhasePlant is one of the few synths that start off with a blank canvas. There are 4 types of signal generators: Analog, Wavetable, Sample, and Noise. You can add as many of these as you want and then individually map them to envelopes, LFOs, triggers, gates, etc. Every time you dive into the plugin for some sound design, you’ll find something new.

Multipass is a multi-band processing unit that will give you the ultimate freedom to apply effects on just a certain part of your sound. Use a compressor on the low end, a phaser on the mid-range, and a reverb on the high end simultaneously. Multipass is a quick way to creatively manipulate the different frequency bands of your sound with multiple effects.

Last but not least, we got the free Snap Heap effects playground plugin. Snap Heap is a digital modular laboratory and is one of the hidden gems we were referring to earlier in the article. Snap Heap provides an easy and convenient way to series and parallel processing of sounds. There are 4 modular effect lanes with each having separate controls for gain, mix, panning, mute/solo. You can also modulate the macro knobs in your DAW or map them to your MIDI for real-time manipulation. Snap Heap comes in with 100 high-quality presets. Catering to the sheer quality and high utility, Snap Heap is definitely one of the best free plugins available on the market.

Effect Plugins

Kilohearts has a total of 35 effect plugins in their catalog. They have an effect for almost any purpose you may require in your music production process. Some of the single effects include a 3-band EQ, comb filter, compressor, flanger, gate, limiter, phaser, pitch shifter, reverb, tape stop, and a transient shaper (to name a few). Simplicity over complexity is what Kilohearts aims for. With just a few clicks and a minimal amount of features, you can add that lush reverb to your synths, widen your stereo, or shift the pitch of the incoming signal. It’s really that simple, and to make it even easier you can use the 3 host plugins and control every single effect within 1 plugin.

One thing that standouts the most is that all the plugins within the ecosystem are quite light on the CPU which is a deal-breaker for many budding music producers. Hopefully by the end of this year, 2021, Kilohearts is aiming for a significant update to the entire ecosystem. The main hosts, Phase Plant, Multipass, and Snap Heap are likely to get a major boost.

In case you are on a tight budget or want to try out Kilohearts Plugins first before making the big purchase, Kilohearts does offer a subscription that grants you access to every single Kilohearts plugin, and all official Content Banks, for just $ 9.99 a month.

Have a look at some of the included effects down below:

