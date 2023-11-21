Kontakt Libraries & Instruments | Black Friday deals 2023

By Hemant Khatri

It’s that time of year again when musicians and producers can score big savings on Kontakt virtual instruments and sample libraries. Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching on November 24th, kicking off the holiday shopping frenzy. Top Kontakt developers like Heavyocity, Orchestral Tools, and Native Instruments are gearing up to offer deep discounts on their acclaimed Kontakt libraries spanning orchestral, strings, piano, guitar, drums, synths, and more. With prices slashed by 40-60% on select bundles and individual products, this is the best chance of the year to stock up and expand your sample library arsenal. Whether you make cinematic scores, pop songs, hip-hop beats, or anything in between, Black Friday deals make upgrading your studio more affordable. We’ve rounded up a sneak preview of some of the hottest Kontakt Black Friday deals that are sure to sell out fast.

Best Black Friday 2023 Deals on Kontakt Libraries & Instruments

Guitar Rig 7 Pro features new amps, effects, IR loader, loop machine, and ICM pedals. Notable additions include iconic amps like Super Fast 100 and Reverb Delight, new effects like Noise Machine and Vintage Vibrato, a real-time Ozone Maximizer, and pedals like Kolor distortion and Skreamer overdrive. Expanded tools for inspiration, customization, and live performance. Currently available at $139.00 as compared to the usual price of $199.00

THE GRANDEUR for KONTAKT provides samples of a renowned concert grand piano, recorded in detail and editable for various contemporary productions. Users can shape a realistic piano sound with adjustable pedal, damper, string, hammer, timbre, dynamics, and built-in effects. The library aims to capture nuanced piano qualities through extensive velocity layering and resonance sampling.

UNA CORDA captures the unique resonant tones of David Klavins’ one-of-a-kind upright piano with just one string per key. Extensive sound sculpting options derive new textures from the handcrafted instrument. Produce evocative sounds—from soft and percussive to textural effects—for scoring and contemporary productions.

Kontakt 7 provides musicians and producers with an unmatched selection of over 900 virtual instruments for scoring, composition, and production. New features include an upgraded browser, Factory Library, and effects as well as deep integration with Native Instruments’ Maschine and Komplete Kontrol hardware. Users can also build custom instruments and access an ever-growing library of third-party libraries.

EAST ASIA for KONTAKT provides recordings of 38 melodic and percussive instruments from China, Japan, and Korea, played by renowned performers. The library enables the shaping of distinctive East Asian melodies, soundscapes, and rhythms with comprehensive controls. Users can incorporate authentic sounds into modern productions. Currently available at $45 as compared to the usual price of $99

EXHALE is Output’s first Modern Vocal Engine, offering producers, composers, and sound designers a new level of customizable, contemporary vocal and choir sounds. Built from the ground up with powerful sound design tools and a focus on musicality, its 500 presets provide modern, analogue-infused vocal textures perfect for cutting-edge music production.

Quaternion is a virtual instrument featuring 72 presets across 3 atmospheric sound categories, built from over 347 specially designed vocal samples. Intuitive controls over space, echoes, detuning, glide, speed, filtering and brightness allow users to shape a wide range of emotive, contemporary vocal textures.

Gravity holds up to a dynamic collection of modern scoring tools developed by composers and sound designers of Interstellar and Godzilla. Over 12 GB of pads, risers, and hits are production-ready. This Kontakt library has a 47% discount for Black Friday 2023.

A large number of drums and percussive elements are forming this brutal instrument. Damage 2 contains over 40.000 samples including impacts, transitions, bass drums, ethnic drums, snares, and toms. Nearly 60 GB of percussive elements are ready for your next production. A 24% discount is running for Heavyocity’s Damage 2.

More than 3 GB of vocals, recorded by world-class singers, are right at your fingertips. Get inspired by almost 700 sound sources, including phrases, pads, snapshots, and pedals. Vocalise 2 is currently 50% off.

Neil Goldberg, the Co-founder of Heavyocity, played a big part in forming this Kontakt instrument as he himself dove straight into the studio to record the included guitars and amps. Scoring Guitars 2 holds up to more than 5 GB of guitar content including inspiring riffs, rhythmic pedals, and harsh amps. This instrument is currently available for half of its original price (50% off).

Mosaic Voices is a Kontakt library filled with cinematic vocal elements ranging from vocal pads and drone layers to male & female choirs and synth vocals. Hybrid vocals, organic vocals, and 130 snapshot presets are compiled into this 8+ GB-sized library. A 47% discount is currently running on Mosaic Voices.

Heavyocity’s NOVO Modern Strings is a highly appreciated orchestral string instrument, containing high-quality samples recorded at the Eastwood Scoring Stage (Warner Bros). This library holds up to almost 40GB of precious string samples suitable for film, game, and tv scoring. NOVO Modern Strings has a 47% discount on its original price.

Heavyocity made a selection on only the essential strings samples from the NOVO Modern Strings library and compiled them into this Kontakt instrument. A total of 44 instruments are included, talking about violins, violas, cellos, and double basses. NOVO Essentials, as well as NOVO Modern Strings, has a 47% discount.

A total of 180 snapshots presets, made by Heavyocity, display the sonic warmth of cinematic electric keys. The combination of organic sounds together with different noise layers add up to 5 GB of production-ready content. A discount of 47% is currently off Mosaic keys.

PRIPYAT Pianos captures the degraded, radioactive tones of 20 abandoned pianos in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, condensed into one deeply sample instrument. Controls enable shaping the piano’s age and deterioration from 1986 to present day, mixing in pedal noises, room responses, and other nuances captured on location. The resulting textures evoke the emotional weight of Pripyat’s silent city.

Image Credits: Native Instruments