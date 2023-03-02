The Korg ARP Odyssey brings analogue synthesis to the next generation.

By Ricky Iuliucci 37

Korg has introduced the ARP Odyssey FS Kit, a DIY synthesizer expanding their ARP Odyssey range. Originally released back in 1972, the synthesizer quickly rose to prominence in the industry after being featured on the recordings of Devo, Abba, Jean-Michele Jarre, and countless other world-renowned musicians. Recently revived by Korg, the Odyssey FS Kit focuses on a user-friendly approach to analog synthesis.

The kit features all the bells and whistles a synthesizer fan could want, including pulse width modulation, oscillator sync, ring modulation, and pink or white noise, and the Odysseys signature switchable sawtooth and square waveforms. Korg has designed the Odyssey FS Kit to allow the user to switch between filters from the past three revisions of the iconic synth. In addition to its full-sized keyboard and contemporary outputs for recording; the kit’s key selling point is in its assembly. This kit is perfect for any musician looking to learn more about analog synthesis, as the synthesizer does not require any prior knowledge of circuitry or soldering experience.

The world of analog circuitry may feel intimidating at first as there are so many different options on the market today. Luckily, Korg delivers a powerful combination of ease of use and professional capability in its latest installation of the Odyssey.

At the time of writing this article, the Arp Odyssey FS Kit is only currently available to those entered on a waitlist. It has been listed at £1,699.00. For more information, visit the synth’s page on the official Korg website.

What are your thoughts on analog synthesizers in modern music production? Join the discussion on our Instagram @weraveyou to stay up to date on the latest technology out there.

Image credit: Korg

Next article: Roland announces their new SH-4d desktop synthesizer