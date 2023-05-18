Korg Berlin announces Acoustic Synth_5

By Benjamin Francis Ballard 81

The music industry has been losing its minds ever since Korg Berlin posted images of the highly anticipated Acoustic Synth_Phase 5 on their Instagram. Fans of the brand have been eagerly awaiting the release of this new synthesizer, which will finally bridge the gap between digital and acoustic sound.

For those unfamiliar with this upcoming release, the Acoustic Synth_Phase 5 is the latest addition to Korg’s famed line of synthesizers. What makes it stand out from previous models is its ability to emulate realistic acoustic sounds like strings, brass, and woodwinds, thanks to its groundbreaking D-Beam technology.

The announcement from Korg Berlin not only teased its fans with their first glimpse of what the Acoustic Synth_Phase 5 will look like, but also hinted at its potential capabilities with a brief video showcasing its unique sound. The video featured an instrumentalist performing what sounded to be a full chamber ensemble, complete with strings, woodwinds, and brass.

Why is the Acoustic Synth_Phase 5 generating so much excitement? For one, it has the potential to revolutionize the way that musicians are able to operate. By providing the ability to recreate realistic acoustic sounds without requiring traditional instruments, composers and performers will have greater creative freedom and flexibility. Furthermore, the integration of D-Beam technology promises to make the new synthesizer one of the most versatile and expressive instruments in the Korg lineup. The technology allows the player to create a dynamic sound with hand gestures, such as a wave or flick of the wrist, providing a more organic musical experience.

Image credit: Korg

