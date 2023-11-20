Korg Black Friday Deals: 50% Off TRITON, Collection, Gadget & more

Since starting in 1963, KORG wanted to make music and performing more exciting. They made Japan’s first disc-based rhythm machine, the Doncamatic. Then, they made Japan’s first synthesizer and the world’s first needle-type tuner. After that, they created lots of special instruments that have made musical performances fun for people worldwide. The company remains dedicated to crafting high-quality instruments accessible to both professional artists and beginners. These instruments embody the ideas and values cherished by artists and users passionate about KORG products. Their goal is to design innovative, user-friendly instruments that inspire present and future musicians. Huge discounts are running on KORG’s best production apps and software instruments, during this year’s Black Friday. Don’t miss out on these sales as the sales period will run until November 30th.

Experience a flawless emulation of the TRITON workstation in software form. Packed with eight-part multi-timbre combis, extensive PCM samples, five IFX, and two MFX, boasting over 4,000 pre-made sound programs. It comes with 307 dual arpeggiator patterns for instant use, along with an EASY mode granting quick access to essential settings. Additionally, a new sound browser enables swift searches based on instrument/character.

This range of software synthesizers is meticulously designed to faithfully replicate the genuine sound and characteristics of iconic Korg synthesizers, ensuring their legacy continues into the modern era and beyond. Included are the microKORG, ELECTRIBE-R, KAOSS PAD, TRITON/TRITON EXTREME, Prophecy, M1, Mono/Poly, miniKORG 700S, ARP ODYSSEY, MS-20, Polysix, WAVESTATION, MDE-X. The sale covers all items, including upgrade options.

Utilizing identical sound engines as their hardware counterparts enables effortless sound exchange between hardware and software. Craft your music within your DAW using the native plug-ins and their visually engaging interfaces, then seamlessly transition your creations to live performances using the hardware keyboards. These powerful musical instruments are pioneering within the industry, currently for half of the price!

KORG Gadget 2 boasts improved sound quality and enhanced utility efficiency. This iteration introduces six new gadgets and refines the intuitive user interface for enhanced usability. With the revamped design, easily monitor each track’s status at a glance, benefit from four additional new IFX, and smoothly adjust tempo while incorporating seamless fade-in/fade-out effects. With these improvements, complete your music effortlessly without losing inspiration, achieving all your tasks seamlessly within KORG Gadget 2.

A range of 14 different production apps suitable for both iOS and Android are available for half of the price. These comprehensive production tools serve as a drum machine, synthesizer, arrangement platform, music key detector, and stunning pianos, offering full functionality in each role. Included within are KORG Module Pro, KORG ELECTRIBE Wave, KORG iMono/Poly, KORG iWAVESTATION, ARP ODYSSEi, KORG iM1 for iPad, KORG iPolysix for iPad, KORG iMS-20 for iPad, KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad, KORG iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition for iPad, KORG iELECTRIBE for iPhone, KORG iKaossilator for iPhone/iPad, Cortosia, Kaossilator for Android.

As a reminder, these discounts will end on November 30th.

Visit KORG’s website here.

