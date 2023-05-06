Korg and Reverb re-release the ARP 2600 for May 4th

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 180

May 4th will forever be Star Wars day to millions of fans around the globe, but thanks to Korg and Reverb, it’s notable for another reason altogether this year. The legendary instrument maker has teamed up with the online music marketplace to bring back the iconic ARP 2600, the synth that gave us the voice for R2-D2, for a limited time in the United States!

This particular version of the ARP is the 2600FS, a hand-made Japanese variation of the synth that comes equipped with modern tech such as USB and DIN-style MIDI connections as well as XLR outputs and an improved ARP 3620 with an arpeggiator and sequencer. It was originally released in 2020, but sold out quickly due to high demand.

The original 2600 was used to create the voice of beloved droid R2-D2 for the original Star Wars movie back in 1977! Musically, the synth is notable for its use by Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend, Edgar Winter, and more.

The ARP 2600 FS re-release is exclusively available through Reverb (U.S. store only). You can get yours at the Reverb website for a highly discounted price of just $4,499. Be sure to check out the video below to see a recreation of the ARP patch used for R2-D2!

Image credit: Reverb

Next article: Tame Impala has named the Sequential Pro One as one of his favorite synthesizers