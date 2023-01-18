KSHMR announces his newest reverb plugin

By Feron

KHMR is a DJ/Producer, songwriter, musician, and label owner of Dharma. His heavy drops and uplifting melodies, with a touch of Asian influences, have put him at the forefront of dance music since 2014. Whether you attended some of his live performances or you’re a fan of his music, you’ll be impressed by the quality of his music. Many tutorials, Q&As, and track breakdowns by the man himself can be found online, but this tool will instantly add experience to your songs. Catch a glimpse of the new KSHMR reverb plugin.

In July 2015, KSHMR partnered up with Splice to showcase his first debut sound pack called ‘Sounds of KSHMR Vol.1’. These highly anticipated samples have been used in almost every big music production, across multiple genres. Up until today, you’ll be treated with a total of 4 volumes that hold onto the best samples for electronic music. KHSMR took his role as a teacher, mentor, and educator to another level by announcing his Kick plugin called KSHRM Essentials Kick and multi-fx chain plugin called KSHMR Essentials together with W.A. Production. These plugins are related to improving the foundation of your track and applying the right amount of energy, power, and brightness to all of the other elements. These plugins are specially crafted to add saturation, compression, and width to kick drums, basses, synths, drums, and vocals. We’re enjoying these plugins for more than 2 years now, and we’re excited to announce that a new plugin is on its way. KSHMR Reverb is the new FX plugin in line. The only information, up to now, is the appearance of this plugin. This shows you the next features: diffusion, pre-delay, width, length, reverb volume, size, modulation depth, modulation speed, de-esser, sidechain, EQ, volume manager, tone manager, and special FX (including a +1 and -1 octave function).

You can join the waiting list if you want to be the first one to know, by entering your personal data here.

Image Credits: W.A. Production