KSHMR and Dharma Studios offer massive Cyber Monday savings

By Chris Vuoncino 2

Dharma Studios and the enormously popular KSHMR sample packs will be available at incredible discounts for the holiday weekend in celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With savings ranging from 30% to 60% off, it is a great time to add some new sounds to the studio collection. While there are many great options, two of the highlights of the sale are Sounds of KSHMR Vol. 4 & Zafrir’s World Instruments, which will offer big savings for the first time ever. As two of the newest releases from KSHMR, this is a great chance to save 30% on the packs while quickly adding two incredible libraries to any production toolbox. Beyond that, producers will be able to receive 50% off of KSHMR packs and 60% off all other Dharma packs.

With the high praise and renown for the collection of KSHMR samples, it is always a good time to expand one’s own library and with these massive savings, it is a great time to browse the many powerful packs on sale. At 50% off, there are many packs available under $10, including

50% off Sounds of KSHMR: The Collection (V1-3) ($24.99)

50% off KSHMR Essentials ($19.99)

50% off Chords of KSHMR Vol. 1 ($7.50)

Symphony – Serum Hybrid Orchestra ($9.99)

KSHMR Songstarters Vol. 1 ($9.99)

Sounds of KSHMR Vol. 1 ($4.99)

KSHMR DJ Vocals ($1.50)

With these incredible prices on these packs and so many more, the savings at Dharma Studios are some of the best offerings during this holiday season.

On top of the KSHMR pack savings, all other Dharma Studio packs will be offered at a savings of 60%. With so many collections and high-quality presets for Serum, Sylenth 1 and Massive, producers will have plenty of options for any workflow or preferred plug-in for the studio. Of course, these savings will not last forever, so act now and stock up on sample packs and presets.

Don’t forget that Sounds of KSHMR Vol. 4 and Zafrir’s World Instruments are on sale for the first time and its a great time to purchase both collections. Shop now at Dharma Studios.

grab the deal

Image Credit: KSHMR (Press) / Provided by Electric Love Festival