Latest Remix Competitions: Best Websites to submit your remixes

Music labels are always on the lookout for new talent in order to claim a new musical direction within the music scene. Major labels, such as Monstercat, Mau5trap, and Spinnin’ Records are launching musical contests all the time, hoping to find that hopeful asset for their roster. Artists such as Todd Helder, Kindrid, and San Holo made their entrances through remix competitions and demo drops. Down below you’ll find a list of the best websites for remix competitions.

Best Websites for Remix Competitions

1. Skio

Skio Music showcases your musical ability on their online platform. Besides remix contests, they also provide original contests, royalty-free samples, song feedback, and marketing services. Remix contests for artists such as Said The Sky, Felix Cartel, and JVNA are currently running. A total of 400.000+ members have joined, making it one of the biggest remix contest platforms.

2. Spinnin

Spinnin Records is, still to this day, a world-leading label. Next to their talent pool, they arrange amazing remix competitions for the best artists in the scene. Expect remix contests for Sikdope, Alan Walker, Sander Van Doorn, and the UEFA. Make sure your music stands out as the bar has been set at a high level.

3. Metapop

Metapop offers a broad range of competitions for companies and artists such as Native Instruments. Currently, there are 4 remix contests running: Moo + Jo feat. Arkadyan + Eribertho Cruz – Desperado, WAYNE SNOW – Nina, Cream Cream – The Night Brings Relief, and Otha – I’m On Top. Work your way up to the top and maybe you’ll be listed in the Winner’s Spotlight.

4. Armada Music

Armin van Buuren’s high-class Armada Music University holds up to a grail of possibilities for aspiring DJ/producers. On their website, you’ll find different producer challenges, giveaways, remix contests, and demo contests. Remix the leading artists signed at Armada and maybe your production will be released as an official remix.

5. STMPD Recordings

STMPD RCRDS teamed up with the Getinstantly app in order to launch their Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko – Won’t Let You Go remix contest. The finalists were chosen by the jury (STMPD RCRDS A&R) and public (poll voting). The deadline has been reached already and the winners have been announced, but don’t be disappointed. This won’t be the last remix contest as plenty more remix competitions on the label will be hosted on this app. Keep an eye out on their socials.

6. Findremix

Findremix collects different contests, in different genres. Remix competitions and original competitions are listed in a broad range of genres ranging from Drum & Bass to Deep House. You can also launch and host your own remix contest, by applying for a remix campaign.

7. Kreasounds

The Producer Hub from Kreasounds invites musicians, promoters, managers, radio, and record labels to their contests. A total of 9 remix contests are running covering multiple genres such as Indie, Minimal Techno, Deep House, Trap, and EDM. Host or list your contest for free on their website, professional or not. Download the stems without an account, but make sure you’ve created an account when uploading your remix.

