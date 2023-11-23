Launchkey Keyboards – Novation’s Powerful Line of Ableton MIDI Controllers

The rise of digital production tools and software has greatly evolved the process and creation of music and the artists behind the creations. While it is not unheard of to craft entire productions strictly on a computer, companies like Novation are continuing to provide physical instruments and tools to help complement the process.

The team at Novation has developed Launchkey as a line-up of MIDI keyboards and synthesizers that quickly interact with Ableton Live while offering powerful tools for chord and lead creation. Although designed with Ableton Live in mind, the Launchkey range of instruments works with most DAWs, allowing producers to utilize the convenience of the instrument as well as its powerful features no matter what platform you work in.

Options for all Studio sizes

Launchkey instruments are available in six distinct sizes and configurations.

Launchkey Mini ($99.99): the most compact offering from the series. Outfitted with 25 keys and 16 pads for rhythm and percussive work, this model is as powerful as any instrument but use a fraction of the size.

Launchkey 25 ($149.99): Similar to the Mini, the 25 is also a compact option for creators who have limited space. The model expands upon the creative settings and knobs, allowing for even more control when producing or operating in standalone mode.

Launchkey 37 ($179.99): Providing a 37 key piano, this model’s expanded keyboard will make performances and creating easier for the more accomplished musicians, while still saving on space.

Launchkey 49 ($199.99): With a 49 key layout, this model provides four full octaves, as well as all of the FX knobs and pads that help creators quickly produce their desired sounds and melodies.

Launchkey 61 ($249.99): This six octave option is great for producers and artists who prefer the feel of a full keyboard but don’t quite have the space for the full-sized edition.

Launchkey 88 ($399.99): Providing a full size keyboard, as well as all the percussive pads, and FX knobs of the smaller editions, this model has everything a producer will need to quickly compose and create.

You can check out Black friday offers on Launchkey keyboards here.

Powerful Sounds and FX

Ableton Live Lite: Quickly download one of the most powerful DAWs available and start creating.

XLN Audio Addictive Keys – Add great sounding piano to your tracks with the Studio Grand, based on the iconic Steinway® Model D. Plug in and play; you’ll be instantly transported to a professional recording studio set up to capture this beautiful piano.

AAS Session Bundle – Essential sounds for your tracks: Lounge Lizard’s authentic classic electric piano tones; Strum Session’s acoustic and electric guitar sounds; Ultra Analog Session’s easy-to-use, huge synth sounds.

Spitfire Audio LABS Expressive Strings – Exclusive to Launchkey: get immediately expressive and realistic strings sounds. Control release, delay and reverb or fade in experimental warped layers to add colour to your tracks and scores.

Klevgrand R0Verb – A hybrid between a simple reverb and a very complex delay in an easy-to-use plug-in. Design your own reverbs and put your sounds in their own unique space.

Klevgrand DAW Cassette – Bring your sound back to the golden age of cassette tapes, with an accurate recreation of saturation, distortion, noise and wobble.

Whether a seasoned pro or new to creating, Launchkey makes crafting chord progressions and melodies easy with its built in Scale Modes that allow users to create chords with just one finger, easily transposing the single note into full chord shapes. With a powerful arpeggiator, those chords are brought to life with unique movements and patterns, ensuring endless ideas and inspiration.

Check out the full range of Launchkey keyboards available at Novation and add a powerful new tool to any studio or performance space.

Image credits: Novation