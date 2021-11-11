Learn Music Production from 25+ leading artists on Mixtank

Primarily focused around underground electronic music, Mixtank is a platform where budding music producers can learn from professionals, connect with fellow music producers, and kickstart their professional music careers. Right from its inception in November 2020, Mixtank has been consistently growing its community of electronic music producers helping them build their careers by providing them with some of the best resources available.

Mixtank has an online catalog filled with dozens of courses, multiple interactive webinar series, playlists, and live streams. Within only 1 year, they managed to collaborate with multiple leading artists such as Luuk van Dijk, Kinnerman, Bushbaby, Huxley, and Estiva. The 25+ masterclasses range from House and Tech House to Drum & Bass and Melodic Techno. Both professional musicians and amateurs/beginners are served promptly with different kinds of tools & features.

Free Tips & Tricks

Within the Tips & Tricks tab, you’ll find multiple free chapters and tutorials from different Mixtank artists. Learn different skills such as controlling transients, using compressors, processing vocals, and how to use plugins such as Xfer Cthulhu. They constantly add free short tutorials in this section that you can watch on the fly.

My first hour

Just started making electronic music or planning to shift to a new DAW, Mixtank’s my first hour series helps you in learning everything about different DAWs walking you through only the essential details required in the process. This series is a great tool especially for beginners, as a robust knowledge of the DAW you are working on defines the base of your music production.

Mixtank Courses & Free Sampler

More than 25 masterclasses will walk you through every single detail of the electronic music production process. Be it house, techno or drum and bass you’ll get to learn everything from making interesting drum patterns, sound design, making melodies, mixing & mastering etc. The masterclasses come at a very nominal fee (ranging from $19.99 to $49.99) and the quality of content makes every penny worth it. If you wanna try out these masterclasses before making a purchase, Mixtank also offers a free sampler that features a complete chapter from every Mixtank masterclass so you can try it before you buy.

Talktank

Mixtank is not only about learning various different music production techniques, it’s also about how to grow yourself as an artist. You can learn about things such as marketing, publishing, getting on playlists, and all the non-technical aspects of the music industry as well via their free webinars conducted by professionals from Facebook, Spotify, Youtube, etc.

Record Label

Thanks to their massive growth in just one year of business, Mixtank also launched its own record label that showcases not only established artists as well as upcoming talents with unique release opportunities like remix competitions.

There are tons of music production tutorials both free and premium available out there however, it’s tough to find a platform such as Mixtank where you get a complete wholesome experience and a guide at every step of your music production journey. You’ll find endless resources within the platform for you to exploit and get better.

