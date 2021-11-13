LennarDigital Sylenth1 Black Friday Sale 2021

Synth AU/VST Plugin

Sylenth1 by LennarDigital was built from a producer’s point of view, which is evident from its extreme popularity among the industry heavyweights like Skrillex, Porter Robinson, and Ummet Ozcan. Renowned for the warmth and clarity in the sound it produces, this virtual analog synthesizer comes with 4 oscillators that can produce 8 unison sounds in full stereo, 2 classic filter sections, 2 ADSR envelopes, 2 LFOs, and a whole Master FX kit, making it a one-stop destination for producers making all sorts of genres.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on LennarDigital Sylenth1 VST plugin.

Price: €139.00

buy here