The 7 different emulations included in Logic Pro X stock compressor explained

By Olaars 5

Stock plugins are often overlooked by music producers and don’t get the credit they deserve. Popular DAW Logic Pro‘s stock Compressor is an absolute beast. It has 7 different emulations and these are based on some of the most used compressors there are on the market today. When these emulations are used right, it can really make such a big difference in one single sound. In this article, we’ll cover the 7 different emulations of the Logic Pro X’s stock compressor and what they are fundamentally based on.

7 different emulations of the Logic Pro X Stock Compressor are:

1. Platinum digital

This emulation works great on just about any sound, it has a very transparent sound and the response is clean and fast.

2.Studio VCA

This type is an emulation of the Focusrite Red 3 Dual Compressor/Limiter. This compressor works great on almost anything, it has a fast and tight response and a very natural sound to it even when pushing the compressor to its extreme.

3.Studio FET

This compressor is an emulation of the UREI/Universal Audio 1176 Rev E “Blackface” Compressor/Limiter. If you’re looking to spice things up with some brightness as well as presence this is a very good choice. This compressor is ideal for taming drums, bass, guitars or vocals because of its lightning-fast attack and release times. Just leaving this compressor with no effect will leave a unique character due to its circuitry.

4. Classic VCA

This compressor is an emulation of the DBX 160 line of compressors/limiters. When talking compression on drums, this is often the one that’s mentioned the most. It has an aggressive punch as well as adds a vintage character, and this combined with its tight and fast response makes it a perfect choice for beefing up drums, bass, synths, and guitars.

5. Vintage VCA

This compressor is an emulation of the hardware version of the SSL G Bus Compressor. Its ability to glue tracks together as well as adding punch is making this compressor ideal for drums, percussion or taming the dynamics of your pianos. It makes the sounds come alive.

6. Vintage FET

This compressor is an emulation of the UREI 1176 Rev H “Silverface” Compressor/Limiter. Like its brother, the “Studio FET” compressor is ideal for taming drums, bass, guitars or vocals because of its lightning-fast attack and release times while adding the analog tone you might be looking for.

7. Vintage Opto

This compressor is an emulation of the Teletronix LA-2A Optical Compressor. This is one of the most well-spoken compressors on the market. Almost any sound you throw this on will become magic, more or less. It is one of the most famous compressors to treat vocals because of its unique character.

Image credits: Logic Pro