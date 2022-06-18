Mark Ronson & BBC Maestro announce 18 lesson music production course

The advent of masterclasses or online courses taught by recognized leaders in their respective fields has greatly transformed the online learning experience in the past few years. Far more affordable than most in-person courses, these lessons provide an opportunity to learn from the very best- even for music producers. The upcoming Mark Ronson BBC Maestro course, in particular, looks promising and one to watch out for.

Ronson, as many of you will no doubt know, is the name behind some truly massive hits. He’s responsible for “Valerie” with Amy Winehouse, “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars, and “Electricity” as part of Silk City; his CV speaks for itself. BBC Maestro known for its masterclasses for just about everything from the likes of Michelin-starred chefs and bestselling authors as instructors has now partnered up with the maestro for a music production course. The course will be comprised of 18 lessons covering various topics (ex. “sample-based production“, “finding the right mic“, “building production“, etc.) and will even feature the artist breaking down how he co-wrote and produced the Amy Winehouse smash, “Back to Black”! He will also demonstrate how he made “Late Night Feelings” with Swedish singer Lykke Li, and both can be accessed instantly when you preorder the course. Rounding out this fantastic package is a downloadable set of course notes to help you fully absorb all the knowledge Ronson will impart.

The Mark Ronson BBC Maestro course doesn’t launch until 5th July, but it is already available for preorder from the BBC Maestro site at a price of $90. Head over to the site for more details, and watch the video below for a quick intro.

