In a surprising move, Meta, the parent company of social media giant Facebook, has recently made the decision to lay off Instagram’s Director of Music Partnerships, Perry Bashkoff. Peter, who had assumed the role of Director of Music Partnerships at Instagram in October 2019 shared the news with his followers on LinkedIn . He wrote

✅ #METALAYOFFS

Yes, I was one of them. I’ve been one of the lucky ones who has had a 25+ year career run without pause. The last 5 spent at Instagram/Meta bringing music to the masses, building tools, breaking artists, building relationships, and having some of the most fun I’ve ever had doing “work.” While this is not the next update I was expecting or wanting to send, a short pause right now sounds…interesting…

✅ MOTIVATION

Grateful to be able to say I was part of the team that brought music to the Meta platforms. From the early days of converting the naysayers, to having the opportunity to work with artists/teams directly ensuring they were using music to the max — watching songs break, artists hit follower milestones and come up with new/unique ways to use the tools we provide has been so motivating. Thank you to everyone for the conversation, for the learnings, for listening, for pushing, and for experimenting with me. We made some magic happen during my time here.

✅ TINA TURNER

RIP

✅ WHAT’S NEXT?

In progress. Taking a beat to see out the end of the school year, spend time with the family, breathe during the summer – and decide on what to do with the next chapter. Suggestions welcome, seriously. Always looking for a challenge.