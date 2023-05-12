microKORG Crystal: Classic keyboard gets 20th Anniversary Special Edition

By Isaac Martinez Trejos

Over the years, Korg has released some of the most impactful synths to ever hit the market. To mark the occasion of one of their biggest, most influential products turning 20 years old, the Japanese company has decided to clarify something. The microKORG Crystal, a very special celebration of one of the highest-selling synthesizers of all time, will soon be available.

Originally released in 2002, the microKORG quickly enamored musicians around the world by providing excellent presets, top-of-the-line versatility, and a fun, inviting vocoder. Beloved by everyone from the pros to synthesis beginners, the instrument has proved so popular that it continues to be produced to this day!

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition of the instrument changes absolutely nothing save the housing- the instrument gets a beautiful semi-translucent chassis, knobs, and controls complemented with sturdy aluminum side panels. Gloriously retro-futuristic, the Crystal calls back to the clear craze of yesteryear in a way that highlights the timelessness of this classic synth/vocoder.

The microKORG Crystal is currently available for preorder via Reverb. Each unit will cost $529.99 and will ship with a special transparent carry bag. Watch the video below for a quick peek at this gorgeous device!

Image credit: Korg

