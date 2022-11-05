MOTU introduces their new audio interface called M6

MOTU is an engineer-driven development company, specializing in the field of hardware and software. Their catalog holds onto audio interfaces, MIDI interfaces, audio software, virtual instruments, video interfaces, and a range of accessories. As an addition to their M-series, they’ve added the exciting new MOTU M6 audio interface.

The M6 audio interface is the most extended model of the M-series. The solid metal construction protects the device against falling and bumping exceedingly well and can be compared to Focusrite’s Scarlett models, but it certainly has a character all it’s own. The M6’s features are as follows:

4x Mic/line/hi-Z guitar inputs (-129 dBu EIN on mic inputs)

2x balanced line inputs

4x balanced TRS outputs (120 dB Dynamic Range)

2x stereo headphone outputs

1x MIDI in/out

1x USB-C bus-powered input

1x 15V DC power input

Each of the 4 Mic/line inputs is equipped with 48V phantom power buttons for condenser mics and can be controlled with independent pre-amp gains. For each of these inputs, you’ll find a MON (monitoring) button at the bottom. Once you enable this feature, you will hear live input on your speakers/headphones without the use of a computer. Select either mono or stereo input monitoring by pressing and holding this button. The middle of this device includes an input monitor mix that lets you control the balance between live inputs and computer playback. As mentioned, there are 2 sets of monitor outputs where you can switch between these 2 by using the A/B speaker switch. A live monitor button for inputs 5-6 is also included. A full-color LCD screen is incorporated in order to control the (recording) levels per input/output. Next to the standard volume dial, you can connect up to 2 different headphone outputs where you can optionally mirror line out 3-4 with its own.

The MOTU M6 audio interface will be available at a price of $399,95.

