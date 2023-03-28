Latest Music Technology News

Search

 

 

27 March 2023 

Waves ceases individual plugin sales and launches a subscription-only service 

–  Avid release Pro Tools 2023.3

PSI Audio with a revolutionary new product at NAMM 2023

 

23 March 2023 

–  NAMM Show 2023 to Celebrate 40 Years of MIDI and Unveil MIDI 2.0

–  Ableton’s Live 11 music production software is 20 percent off

–  Audible Launches Collection of Immersive, Cinematic Listening Experiences in Dolby Atmos

–  AudioThing releases Mantis – Vintage BBD Echo Emulation Plugin

 

22 March 2023 

PreSonus launches Studio One 6.1

– Experience the sound of Dolby through their new application, Renderer

– Online DAW Soundation Can Now Be Embedded In Your Website

– Pioneer DJ reveals new 4-Channel mixer, DDJ-FLX10

 

21 March 2023

– FabFilter updates all plug-ins with AAX Apple Silicon support, interface scaling, and more

–  AI Takes Over Radio: New Technology Can Emulate Presenters’ Voices

IMSTA FESTA London is back for 2023

 

 

