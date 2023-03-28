Latest Music Technology News
Breaking News and Updates from the World of Music Technology
27 March 2023
– Waves ceases individual plugin sales and launches a subscription-only service
23 March 2023
– NAMM Show 2023 to Celebrate 40 Years of MIDI and Unveil MIDI 2.0
– Ableton’s Live 11 music production software is 20 percent off
– Audible Launches Collection of Immersive, Cinematic Listening Experiences in Dolby Atmos
– AudioThing releases Mantis – Vintage BBD Echo Emulation Plugin
22 March 2023
– PreSonus launches Studio One 6.1
– Experience the sound of Dolby through their new application, Renderer
– Online DAW Soundation Can Now Be Embedded In Your Website
– Pioneer DJ reveals new 4-Channel mixer, DDJ-FLX10
21 March 2023
– FabFilter updates all plug-ins with AAX Apple Silicon support, interface scaling, and more
– AI Takes Over Radio: New Technology Can Emulate Presenters’ Voices
– IMSTA FESTA London is back for 2023