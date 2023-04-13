XENYX 502S – Premium Analog 5-Input Mixer with USB Streaming Interface.

The XENYX 502S mixer is quite compact and has 5 inputs that enable you to effortlessly achieve a high-quality sound that’s perfect for recording, podcasting, and streaming. Its award-winning XENYX microphone preamp provides a warm and extremely musical sound. The new XENYX “S” series can be effortlessly connected to digital sources such as computers or mobile devices through USB, which makes integrating digital and analog equipment super easy.

It has one mono and two stereo channels that allow you to mix up to 5 signals and blend them to a stereo RCA streaming input and a stereo USB input, resulting in a total of 9 crystal-clear audio signals for monitoring via headphones or high-quality TRS Main outputs. The 502S can also function as a versatile sub mixer for combining network-enabled audio devices with other analog signals.

