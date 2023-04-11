NAMM 2023: Beyerdynamic revamps their M Series Microphones

By Isaac Martinez Trejos

The world of music tech is so fast-paced and ever-changing that it’s truly impressive when a line of products can stand the test of time. One such example is still going strong after over 60 years in existence, and with a classy new redesign confirmed, it doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. The long-running Beyerdynamic M Series of microphones, which has seen use by everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Dua Lipa, is getting a refresh to be premiered at the 2023 NAMM Show.

Revered for their elegance, solid construction, and wide frequency response, the microphones in the M Series perform so well that they are only really being changed aesthetically- the previous design is a bit dated, and a new look will bring the series in line with the rest of the company’s products. The new iteration of the product line will also follow a universal design language and naming strategy to create a more coherent image of Beyerdynamic’s microphone range. Production optimization also promises to implement inventory stability and better serviceability. As Beyerdynamic director of production, Thorsten Bender puts it,

“Now, our tradition of excellence in sound and build quality will continue to power the next 60 years of pro-audio creation.”

It’s unclear when exactly the new Beyerdynamic M Series microphones will be available for purchase, but the company has said that they will go on sale in Q4 of this year, just in time for the holiday season. Keep up with We Rave You Tech for more updates on the release of the revamped M Series and all the developments at NAMM 2023!

Image credit: Beyerdynamic (Press)

