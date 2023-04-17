NAMM 2023: Gear & Software launches at the conference

NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) is one of the most highly anticipated events in the music industry, where top manufacturers showcase their latest and greatest equipment and software. In 2023, the event brought together a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies, from software that can completely transform your sound to gear that reimagines what’s possible in music production. From big-name companies to independent startups, NAMM 2023 had something for everyone. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the most exciting software and gear announcements from NAMM 2023, giving you a glimpse into the future of music production.