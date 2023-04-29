NAMM 2023: TEC Experience Winners

By Hemant Khatri 2.68k

The National Association of Music Merchants ( NAMM ) has recently announced the winners of the 2023 TEC (Technical Excellence and Creativity) Awards, celebrating excellence in professional audio and sound production. The TEC Awards recognize the most innovative and cutting-edge products, technologies, and services in the music industry.

This year’s winners included companies from various categories, including amplification hardware, audio apps and hardware, audio education technology, computer audio hardware, console technology, DJ production technology, headphone/earpiece technology, microphone preamplifiers, microphones, musical instrument amplification and effects, musical instrument hardware, musical instrument software, production essentials, signal processing hardware, signal processing software, sound reinforcement loudspeakers, studio monitors, wireless technology, and workstation technology/recording devices.

In the amplification hardware category, L-Acoustics won the award for the LA7.16i Amplified Controller, while Universal Audio won two awards, one for the Volt 2 USB Audio Interface in the Audio Apps and Hardware/Peripherals for Smartphones and Tablets category and the other for the Volt 276 USB Audio Interface in the Computer Audio Hardware category.

Mix with the Masters won the Audio Education Technology award, while Solid State Logic won the Console Technology award for their ORIGIN console. Roland won the DJ Production Technology (Hardware/Software) award for their SP-404MKII Creative Sampler and Effector, and Neumann won the Headphone/Earpiece Technology award for the NDH 30 Open-Back Studio Headphone.

In the microphone preamplifiers category, Rupert Neve Designs won the award for the 5025 Dual Shelford Mic Pre, while Mojave Audio won the Microphones – Recording award for the MA-37. DPA Microphones won the Microphones – Sound Reinforcement award for the 4055 Kick Drum Microphone.

Universal Audio won another award in the Musical Instrument Amplification and Effects category for their UAFX Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier, while NORD won the Musical Instrument Hardware award for the Piano 5 88. Universal Audio also won the Musical Instrument Software award for the Opal Morphing Synthesizer.

Genelec won the Production Essentials award for their GLM V4.2 GRADE Report, while Solid State Logic won the Signal Processing Hardware award for THE BUS+. Eventide won the Signal Processing Software (Dynamics/EQ/Utilities) award for SplitEQ, and FabFilter won the Signal Processing Software (Effects) award for Volcano 3.

Meyer Sound won the Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers award for the PANTHER Large-Format Line Array, while Genelec won the Studio Monitors award for the 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker. Sennheiser won the Wireless Technology award for the XS Wireless IEM, and Universal Audio won the Workstation Technology/Recording Devices award for the LUNA v1.2.5.

Overall, the TEC Awards winners for 2023 represent some of the most innovative and technologically advanced products, technologies, and services in the music industry.

Image credits: NAMM