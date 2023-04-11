NAMM 2023: Universal Audio Unveils Three New Guitar Pedals

The first pedal in the lineup is the Max Preamp & Dual Compressor . This is a versatile guitar pedal from Universal Audio that provides a wide range of tonal options for guitarists. This pedal provides the classic compression sounds of three legendary compressors – Teletronix LA-2A, UA 1176, and Dyna Comp – all in one unit. The pedal allows users to stack compressors in any combination, providing even more tones and textures. Additionally, guitarists can explore the grit and character of UA’s legendary 610 tube mic preamp, with EQ settings and serial/parallel operation options available. To make the most of the pedal’s features, Universal Audio offers an accompanying UAFX Control app, which enables guitarists to add a sidechain bass filter and tweak preamp EQ settings, among other things. With its combination of classic sounds and modern functionality, the Max Preamp/Dual Compressor is an exciting new addition to Universal Audio’s impressive line of guitar pedals.

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) 2023 convention is almost here and music technology companies are rapidly showcasing their latest line of products. One of them is the introduction of three new guitar pedals from Universal Audio. The new pedals expand on the already impressive line of effects pedals(UAFX) from Universal Audio, providing guitarists with even more tonal possibilities.

The second pedal in the lineup is the Del-Verb Ambience Companion. The pedal provides three different reverb types – ’60s tube amp spring, studio plate, and vintage digital hall – and three different delay types – vintage tape, analog bucket brigade, and studio-grade digital delay. The pedal’s simple controls and dual-stereo effect engines make it easy to sculpt three-dimensional soundscapes. In addition, the pedal offers tap tempo and the ability to download custom effect voicings via the UAFX Control app.

The third pedal in the lineup is Universal Audio’s Galaxy ’74 Tape Echo & Reverb pedal which offers guitarists a range of warm, analog effects that capture the iconic mid-’70s Roland Space Echo hardware. With this pedal, guitarists can achieve organic multi-head tape delays with all the analog characters of the vintage hardware. The pedal also features an emulation of the original Space Echo’s coveted analog preamp, allowing players to fatten up their tones. In addition to tape echo effects, the Galaxy ’74 also offers the ambient shimmer of genuine spring reverb, allowing guitarists to explore experimental textures. With the UAFX Control app, users can tweak footswitch settings, add tap tempo, adjust real-time effects, and customize unique oscillation sounds. Overall, the Galaxy ’74 Tape Echo & Reverb is a versatile and powerful addition to any guitarist’s arsenal.

All three of these pedals are built to the same high standards that Universal Audio is known for, with high-quality components and a rugged, durable design. They also feature Universal Audio’s unique technology, which provides a level of authenticity and tonal accuracy that is unmatched by other effects pedals. The new pedals are now available for purchase on Universal Audio’s official website.