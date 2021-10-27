Native Instruments celebrates 25th anniversary with free Instrument & revamped hardware

By Feron 22

Music production technology has heavily evolved since the onset of the 21st century. One name that has been present through all these years has been Native Instruments. Native Instruments just turned 25 and to celebrate its 25th anniversary, they announced a new free instrument and also revisited some of NI’s most popular hardware devices into something new.

Native Instruments renewed their most admiring hardware devices with some new additions to their appearances. Devices such as Traktor Kontrol X1, Traktor Kontrol S4, Komplete Kontrol S49 & S61, Maschine MK3, and the Maschine+ are included in this anniversary collection. All of the devices are available in 2 different colors: Vapor Grey and Ultraviolet. Every little detail, including knobs, buttons, keys, and wheels is painted and accented with a reflective coat. These limited-edition pieces of gear will cover a broad range of possibilities including sampling, beat production, live performing, DJ’ing, and controlling loops & effects.

On top of the revamped hardware, Native Instruments added a free new plugin to this collection. Meet Twenty Five, a cross-over between NI’s very first synthesizer and one of their latest synthesizers. Two sound sources, Generator and Massive X are combined in order to merge classic sounds together with modern sounds. This time capsule comes with a total of 150 presets, ranging from basses and synths to vocals and sound effects, taken from 37 different instruments. Layer 2 sounds, from 1996 and 2021, on top of each other and be ready to tweak every little detail. Control the balance, cutoff, resonance, saturation, floating, delay, reverb, and total volume of the sound source or use the randomizer to get a creative outcome. Twenty Five is available for free until December 31, 2021.

Native Instruments 25th Anniversary Collection announcement:

Image Credits: Native Instruments