Native Instruments Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Native Instruments is back with its annual Black Friday sale. A large selection of instruments, upgrades, FX, all KOMPLETE 13 bundles, and expansions are up to 75% off. They have some high-quality stuff when it comes to synths, acoustic libraries, or drums. Native Instruments have been in the industry for about 25 years and are quite popular among professional music producers and artists. Down below you’ll find some of the best deals on Native Instruments software and expansion packs.

Best of Native Instruments Black Friday Sale

Black Friday Bundle Deals – Native Instruments

Includes CHOIR: OMNIA, LORES, Knif Audio Knifonium, and bx_console Focusrite SC, plus KONTAKT 7, Ozone 10 Standard, and many more. The Komplete 14 Collector’s edition package from Native Instruments is available for a jaw-dropping price this Black Friday & Cyber Monday.

KOMPLETE 14 ULTIMATE includes 80,000+ sounds, 140 instruments and effects, plus 62 Expansions. with even more synths, sampled instruments, and studio-grade effects, as well as fresh additions from iZotope, Plugin Alliance, and Brainworx.

KOMPLETE 14 STANDARD packs the best of NI into one powerful bundle. Explore flagship synths, expressive sampled instruments, and studio-grade effects, including latest releases KONTAKT 7, PLAYBOX, 40’S VERY OWN DRUMS & KEYS, and SESSION GUITARIST – ELECTRIC MINT, plus fresh additions from iZotope, Plugin Alliance, and Brainworx.

Black Friday Plugin Deals – Native Instruments

Black Friday Deals: Kontakt Libraries & Instruments (all 50% off)

Black Friday Deals: Expansion Packs

More than 250 NI products are included in this Black Friday sale. Search for your favorite product by name or by choosing out of 10 categories: KOMPLETE bundles, Sampled Instruments, Samplers, Synths, Cinematic, Drums & Percussion, Play Series, Effects, Expansions, and Traktor.

Native Instrument’s newest version of their groundbreaking DJ software, called Traktor Pro 3 is also in this huge sale. This 4-deck DJ software will give you access to endless possibilities while performing on stage. Big artists such as ZEDD and Carl Cox are currently using this software while performing around the globe. Traktor Pro 3 is currently 50% off, available as an update or as a full version.

This sale will be running until the 6th of December, 2022.

