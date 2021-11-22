Native Instruments Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Native Instruments is back with their annual Black Friday sale. A large selection of instruments, upgrades, FX, all KOMPLETE 13 bundles, and expansions are up to 50% off. They have some high-quality stuff when it comes to synths, acoustic libraries or drums. Native Instruments have been in the industry for about 25 years and are quite popular among professional music producers and artists. Down below you’ll find some of the best deals on Native Instruments softwares and expansion packs.

Best of Native Instruments Black Friday Sale

Black Friday Bundle Deals – Native Instruments

Black Friday Plugin Deals – Native Instruments

Black Friday Deals: Kontakt Libraries & Instruments (all 50% off)

Black Friday Deals: Expansion Packs

More than 250 NI products are included in this Black Friday sale. Search for your favorite product by name or by choosing out of 10 categories: KOMPLETE bundles, Sampled Instruments, Samplers, Synths, Cinematic, Drums & Percussion, Play Series, Effects, Expansions, and Traktor.

Native Instrument’s newest version of their groundbreaking DJ software, called Traktor Pro 3 is also in this huge sale. This 4-deck DJ software will give you access to endless possibilities while performing on stage. Big artists such as ZEDD and Carl Cox are currently using this software while performing around the globe. Traktor Pro 3 is currently 50% off, available as an update or as a full version.

This sale will be running until the 6th of December, 2021.

Have a closer look at the sale down below:

Image Credits: Native Instruments