Uncategorized

Native Instruments Massive X Black Friday Sale 2023

Synth AU/VST Plugin

Described by the company as “the ultimate synth for basses and leads”, Native Instruments’ Massive is the weapon of choice for many bass music and electro producers. A gigantic and easy-to-navigate library of 1300 presets (with optional expansion packs available) makes for a synth that has you covered no matter what you’re looking for. Integrated step sequencers, effects, and a highly flexible modulation concept make it equally useful on stage as in the studio.

 

Black Friday Deal: Massive X VST Plugin is currently available for 55% off as part of Native Instruments Black Friday Deal.

Black Friday Price: $91 (discounted from $199)

 

