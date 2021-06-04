Get 50% off through Native Instruments’ Summer Of Sound Sale

By Feron 3

Native Instruments is a renowned brand within the music industry known for its Kontakt libraries, hardware instruments, and DJ software. Boasting a vast catalog of top-notch products, NI just announced the Summer Of Sound Sale through their socials, packed with staggering discounts on some of their flagship products. Until June 30th, you’ll be able to get 50% off all updates and upgrades on the KOMPLETE 13 bundles, instruments, effects, and hardware bundles. Even the TRAKTOR Pro 3 software will be available for half of the price.

| Baby Audio All Plugins Giveaway – Click here to Participate

1.KOMPLETE 13 upgrades & updates

Get hold of the Native Instruments suite, including the best instruments, effects, expansions, and samples with these upgrades & updates. Save 50% on the KOMPLETE 13 Select, KOMPLETE 13, KOMPLETE 13 Ultimate, and KOMPLETE 13 Collectors Edition.

2.Instrument & effect upgrades & updates

Looking for that one particular plugin or effect from Native Instruments? Don’t look any further, as the best instruments are available for half of the price. Get half-price upgrades on plugins such as Massive X, Kontakt 6, Battery 4, Reaktor 6, Symphony Series, Absynth 5, and many more.

3.TRAKTOR Pro 3 Update

If you’re looking for a new challenge while performing live, try TRAKTOR Pro 3. This professional 4-deck DJ software includes new time-stretching possibilities, up to 8 hot cues, 40+ built-in effects, and much more. Load up your libraries, connect your DJ gear, and be ready for every performance. The update of TRAKTOR Pro 3 is currently available at a price of €24.50.

4.Hardware Bundles

Choose between 7 hardware deals to see what’s included, talking about MASCHINE +, MASCHINE, MASCHINE Micro, KOMPLETE CONTROL M32, KOMPLETE CONTROL A-Series, KOMPLETE CONTROL S-Series, and the KOMPLETE Audio 6 deal. Pair your favorite hardware instrument or audio interface together with your favorite software collection.

This sale goes from June 1 to June 30 and requires you to have a registered Native Instruments account.

Take a look at the sale down below:

Next article: Finneas shares insights into his home studio

Image Credit: Native Instruments