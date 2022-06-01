Native Instruments Summer of Sound Sale has started!

By Attila Jordan Blesgen 10

Native Instruments started their biggest Summer Sale and it will run throughout June. The hardware and software instruments are widely known and their Effects and Sample Libraries are cherished by amateurs & professionals all over the world. Native Instruments KOMPLETE 13 features a massive extension to the hardware gear of NI and comes with 36000+ sounds made for Massive X, Kontakt, Reaktor, and Battery 4 Expansions. It’s the powerhouse behind many hit records from recent years, and now NI has decided to give everyone the chance to profit from its sounds and plugins with a massive Summer Sale.

The KOMPLETE 13 Bundles is currently billed at a much-discounted price of only 599 Euro instead of 6,888 Euro. In addition, you can update your KOMPLETE 12 for only 99 Euro which makes it all interesting for the producers who already have the Soundbank by Native Instruments. Included in their “Summer of Sound Sale” are also Hardware products of Native Instruments with the MASCHINE Pad plus KOMPLETE 13 in a bundle for as low as 848.50 Euro and the great Keyboard KOMPLETE KONTROL S49 plus KOMPLETE 13 for 898.50 Euro. These bundles are really off the charts and will give you a major improvement in the studio and are especially worth looking at with such low prices.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Click here to checkout

But let’s not forget the NI Instruments & Software effects which are also included in the Summer Sale by Native Instruments. Instruments like Kontakt 6, Guitar Rig 6 Pro, Action Strings, or Massive X (the update of NIs software synth Massive) can now get updated for as low as 24.50 Euro and some Instruments like Kontakt 6 can be bought as a full version for only 199 Euro instead of 399 Euros. With all the updates & upgrades available for half of the price and great bundle deals throughout the whole of June you can now get your hands on some great Native Instruments gear.

Know More

Read next: Best Synth VST Plugins of 2022

Image credits: Native Instruments, Koloah