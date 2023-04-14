Neumann , a brand synonymous with quality studio monitoring, has taken their acclaimed KH 120 monitor to new heights with the release of the KH 120 II EU/KC. The product is on display for the first time at the ongoing NAMM 2023 conference.

This new generation of studio monitor boasts improved performance across all parameters, including deeper bass, higher SPL capability, and even better resolution. The KH 120 II features an internal DSP engine that allows for phase linear crossovers and room adaptive alignment via Neumann’s revolutionary MA 1 Automatic Alignment.

The KH 120 II is designed for nearfield applications and is ideal for smaller rooms, such as home and project studios, mixing and editing suites, or even as a surround speaker in large multichannel applications. Despite its small size, the KH 120 II delivers an exceptionally linear frequency response from 44 Hz to 21 kHz (±3 dB), with a phase response that linearizes the mids for extreme accuracy in the time domain.

Neumann’s Mathematically Modelled Dispersion™ (MMD™) waveguide guarantees a wide sweet spot and minimizes desk reflections. But the KH 120 II goes much further: its internal DSP allows for room calibration via Neumann’s revolutionary Automatic Monitor Alignment. MA 1 (sold separately) ensures your DSP-powered monitors are optimally adapted to the character of your room and perfectly aligned for your listening position.

The KH 120 II also features both analog and S/PDIF inputs for flexible connectivity. For those who require a fully compliant broadcast standard, the AES67 model variant offers integrated redundant AES67 audio network ports that are compatible with DANTE®-generated AES67 network streams.

Neumann engineers have developed a patent-pending amplifier technology that combines superior audio performance with the energy efficiency of Class D. The KH 120 II delivers up to 145 W to the 5.25” woofer and 100 W to the 1” tweeter, but only consumes 17 W at idle. Auto-standby reduces power consumption to 0.3 W when the KH 120 II has not been used for a while but can be deactivated.

The KH 120 II is available in two color options, anthracite and white. Its high-precision drivers, Mathematically Modelled Dispersion™ (MMD™) waveguide, and razor-sharp imaging make it an excellent choice for any professional setting. And with its improved performance and powerful DSP engine, the KH 120 II is sure to deliver optimal mixes that translate well to all playback systems with ease.