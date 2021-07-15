Release a track with Nicky Romero in exclusive FaderPro contest

By Feron 26

FaderPro has been offering a broad range of music production courses from some of the biggest artists in the world, but this time they’ve arranged something different. Grab this ultimate chance to work alongside one of the world’s biggest international DJ/Producers, Nicky Romero. The winner gets to release a track on his Protocol Recordings Label as a potential collaboration with him. This is the kind of opportunity that could launch a music career.

In total, there are 6 prizes up for grabs.

1st Prize: release a track on Protocol Recordings in a potential collaboration with Nicky Romero.

This prize will get you recognition and visibility within the music industry, which normally takes several years to build. The track will be released on one of the biggest electronic music labels at the moment, that could be the launchpad to your professional music career.

Runners-Up Prize: have a 30-minutes chat with the Protocol Recordings A&R, get a hold of the early release of Nicky Romero’s Kickstart 2.0 plugin & his samples and preset bundle. There are 5 runners-up prizes available. Getting in touch with an A&R will give you the opportunity to talk about how you could advance your career and who knows, you could get signed.

To enter, you will need to follow these 4 steps:

. Purchase all 3 parts of the Nicky Romero Digital Music Masterclass Download the stems and project file from part 3 of his masterclass. Put your knowledge and creativity into work by finishing the track. Upload your finished track to Soundcloud and submit the link using this form.

The contest is exclusively available for FaderPro students who enrolled in the Nicky Romero masterclass. The course (including parts 1,2,3) is currently available at a price of $119.97, while the individual parts are available at a price of $39.99 each. Don’t miss this lifetime opportunity as this Nicky Romero x FaderPro contest will close on the 3rd of August.

Participate

Have a look at the masterclass down below:

Next article: Best Tech House Sample Packs on Splice

Image Credits: FaderPro