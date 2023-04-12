NOISIA x Splice Discord Beat Battle
This announcement is a partnership between Splice and NOISIA regarding a special music production competition. Musicians can compete for different prizes, ranging from $250 to $1000. This unique opportunity provides a chance for those who want their music to be heard. To enter, create a track and submit it for consideration. Details about the competition can be found below.
NOISIA is a Dutch electronic act known for its Drum & Bass tracks, which have garnered millions of streams across all platforms. They have collaborated with numerous artists, including Grammy Award-winning Skrillex, Amon Tobin, and KRS One. Additionally, they have created remixes for The Prodigy and Pendulum and have been featured in major games such as Gran Turismo PSP and Far Cry 3. Multiple songs such as ‘Tommy’s Theme’ and ‘Could This Be’ have influenced and shaped the electronic music scene. Recently, they released a new sample pack in partnership with Splice, and to celebrate, they’re hosting this contest.
NOISIA’s music has inspired millions of musicians globally and now is your chance to create a song using their samples. The challenge is to create an original production using only five samples. You are allowed to create or add your own melodies, drums, and FX while creating your piece of music. Entries must be between 45 seconds and 1 minute in length. To enter the competition, you must have a Splice subscription, and at least five credits to download the samples and join the Splice Discord. Lastly, you need to vote for three other competitors to be eligible to compete.
This contest will be running from April 3, 3:00 p.m. EST, until April 14, 11:59 p.m. EST. NOISIA themselves will be announcing the top 3 submissions out of the top 10 competitors. Pay attention to your technical skills, sound quality, creativity, and originality because the submissions will be evaluated to these points. The 1st place will win $1000 and a one-year Venice Distribution Professional Membership. The 2nd place will be rewarded with $500 and a Venice Distribution Professional Membership. The 3rd place will receive $250 and the membership as well.
Join the Splice x NOISIA contest here.
Image Credits: Splice.com