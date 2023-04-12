NOISIA x Splice Discord Beat Battle

NOISIA is a Dutch electronic act known for its Drum & Bass tracks, which have garnered millions of streams across all platforms. They have collaborated with numerous artists, including Grammy Award-winning Skrillex, Amon Tobin, and KRS One. Additionally, they have created remixes for The Prodigy and Pendulum and have been featured in major games such as Gran Turismo PSP and Far Cry 3. Multiple songs such as ‘Tommy’s Theme’ and ‘Could This Be’ have influenced and shaped the electronic music scene. Recently, they released a new sample pack in partnership with Splice, and to celebrate, they’re hosting this contest.

NOISIA’s music has inspired millions of musicians globally and now is your chance to create a song using their samples. The challenge is to create an original production using only five samples. You are allowed to create or add your own melodies, drums, and FX while creating your piece of music. Entries must be between 45 seconds and 1 minute in length. To enter the competition, you must have a Splice subscription, and at least five credits to download the samples and join the Splice Discord. Lastly, you need to vote for three other competitors to be eligible to compete.