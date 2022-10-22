OCULA breaks down how he made “Renaissance” | In the Studio with WRY Tech

By Hemant Khatri 481

For the third edition of In The Studio, we have an extremely talented melodic house music producer, OCULA. The series aims to help budding music producers learn from professionals by providing an exclusive look into the gear, software, workflow, and thinking behind some of the latest and greatest tunes in dance music.

OCULA since 2019 has been a regular on massive electronic music labels such as Anjunabeats, mau5trap, This Never Happened & more. His musicianship has earned him support from massive industry heavyweights including the likes of Lane 8, Armin Van Buuren, Le Youth etc. Renaissance by OCULA is a melodic house track that was released on the renowned music label Monstercat Silk. The track features breathtaking vocals from singer-songwriter Luke Coulson. In the track breakdown video OCULA goes through the process of making every sound in the track in depth.

We have also compiled a list of plugins OCULA used in the track breakdown:

1. LFOTool

2. FabFilter Pro-Q 3

3. FabFilter Pro-MB

4. Serum

5. Portal

6. FabFilter Pro-R

7. Ozone Imager 2

8. Oliver Patrice Weder – OPWSpitfire Audio

9. Diva

10. FabFilter Pro-L 2

11. SSL E-Channel Strip Plugin

Ready to see how OCULA made “Renaissance”? Watch the second video in our In The Studio series below!

Image credit: OCULA(Press)