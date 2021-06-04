Review: Oeksound Soothe 2

By Feron 13

Oeksound is a young plugin development company based in Helsinki, Finland, with only 1 purpose in mind, solving time-consuming problems within music production. They have been making big waves by releasing their first plugins called soothe and spiff, supported by award-winning mixing engineers/producers Kenny Beats, and Josh Gudwin. The successor, soothe 2, won the 2021 SOS awards as the best plugin of 2021. Down below you’ll find a summarized review of the Oeksound Soothe 2.

Features

Soothe 2 is equipped with a large frequency display, showing you which frequencies and how many dB’s will be reduced. The default template will offer you, 4 bands like an EQ, a low cut, and a high cut point. Choose between 4 different curves ranging from 6 dB/oct up to 48 dB/oct, solo the frequency point, or change the Q to your liking. Soothe 2 contains a large preset library, made by the best mixing engineers in the world, that can be used for instruments, drums, vocals, synths, sound design, or even your master.

Choose the soft detection algorithm to achieve a more transparent outcome, suitable for dynamic material, or choose the hard detection algorithm to push the sound to the limit as it reacts more to the level of the signal. The large depth dial functions as a dry/wet knob. The sharpness dial will let you decide how sharp the notches are, and the selectivity applies broad or narrow adjustments. Use the attack and release functions to adjust the working speed of the processor. On the top right corner, you’ll be able to undo and redo every step you’ve made and switch between 2 different states. It’s even possible to copy the settings to the other state. The plugin is fairly easy to use and you’ll hear the difference the moment you drop it onto a mixing channel.

The plugin is supported by Windows 7 and up, and by Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) – macOS 10.15 (Big Sur). Soothe 2 is available in VST, VST 3, AU, AAX versions.

Price

Soothe 2 is currently available at a price of €199 or as an upgrade for €50.

Verdict

Oeksound Soothe 2 is a perfect tool to get rid of resonances and unwanted frequencies without losing too much information. The adjustments made by the plugin aren’t drastic, like a normal EQ, but quite subtle. Keep in mind that the plugin will only take care of resonances and instabilities of the incoming signal. It won’t get you the same result as an EQ.

Buy Here

Take a closer look at the plugin itself down below:

Image Credit: Oeksound