Origin Effects releases a gold-plated overdrive pedal

By Feron 123

British effects maker Origin Effects has unveiled its latest pedal creation, the Halcyon Gold Overdrive. Billed as “the world’s most authentic boutique overdrive,” the new stompbox aims to capture the legendary tone of the Klon Centaur overdrive in an advanced, flexible pedal design.

The Halcyon Gold utilizes precision-matched diodes to authentically recreate the highly-coveted vintage warmth and clarity of the Centaur’s drive sound. However, Origin Effects has built upon the original circuit with modern enhancements for more versatility.

| 20 Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

At its core, the Halcyon Gold provides that signature transparent overdrive tone that allows guitarists to push their amps into a sweet spot of dynamic breakup. Origin’s Adaptive Circuitry technology lets the pedal dynamically respond to playing dynamics and adjust the voicing when the output level is reduced.

New features such as a Dry blend control and Voice switch open up tonal possibilities beyond the original Centaur. The Dry knob mixes in clean guitar signal to compensate for mids scooped by adding gain. The Voice toggle provides two different flavors of drive – from the mid-humped Klon character to a more even frequency response.

Origin Effects has maintained the high-end components and painstaking attention to detail of a boutique pedal brand. Between the adaptive circuitry and premium analog parts, the company aims to make this a new standard for versatile, studio-grade overdrive tones in a stompbox.

According to Origin, the Halcyon Gold represents their mission to take legendary gear as a starting point and then expand the sound palette for today’s players. The pedal combines the best of vintage blues breakup and modern flexibility.

Key Features:

Adaptive Circuitry responding to volume changes and playing dynamics

Based on the iconic Klon Centaur

DRY level control for extra tweakability

Voice switch offers two flavors of mid-push and drive

Ultra-high input impedance

High-quality buffered bypass

Premium components throughout

The Origin Effects Halcyon Gold Overdrive pedal is available for a price of £207.50 (ex VAT).

Buy Here

The pedal in full action:

Next article: Pioneer DJ Reveals Next-Gen DDJ-REV5 Controller

Image Credits: Origin Effects