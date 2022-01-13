Arcade 2.0: Output updates their incredibly versatile and beloved synth

By Isaac 9

Founded in 2013, Los Angeles-based music company Output has had its fingerprints all over some of the biggest hits of the past decade. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Coldplay, and more have used their software to help craft their songs, and with the advent of a new edition of one of their most iconic products, there are surely more bangers to come. The synth we’re talking about, of course, is Arcade 2.0.

Arcade is a loop synthesizer that notably receives new content every single day! Over 40 different product lines contain a plethora of kits and loops that are constantly being added to, all of which you can download and play within the plug-in. The ability to use your own loops or heavily tailor the existing ones to your specific needs in real-time makes it the perfect bridge between idea generation and realization: it will provide you both with the spark and the means to make it a reality.

Aside from revamped visuals, the biggest addition present in 2.0 is the new Note Kits, which allow you to write melodies and chords the way you would with a typical synth. Fully playable and chromatic, the kits have up to 88 keys of polyphony and velocity-sensitive, multi-sampled audio. Each one has four macro controls specific to the particular kit and is deeply customizable thanks to a Tweak Page that enables you to adjust your layers, mixer, modulation, and macros. There’s a wide range of options for you to dial in the perfect sound, and the update is free for those who already own Arcade.

Arcade is used by plenty of names in the industry. You can find out what some of the biggest names in the industry think about Arcade 2.0 in our exclusive The Essential: Plugins & Gear catalog where 70+ artists have listed their favorite plugins. If you’re looking to test it out for yourself, you can click here to try it free for 30 days or start your subscription for $10 a month.

Image Credits: Output