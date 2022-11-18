Output Black Friday 2022 sale on Plugins & Expansion packs is live now

Los Angeles-based virtual instrument and effect developer Output is again having a Black Friday sale on its world-renowned VST Plugins & expansion packs. The sale features 40% off on Arcade, 35% off on all plugins, FX, and expansions. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses. The Output Black Friday sale runs till December 6th.

Best Output Black Friday 2021 Deals on AU/VST Plugins

Arcade – Unlimited access to over 50,000 sounds.

Up to 40% off on yearly plan.

Instruments (with sale and original price in US$):

FX (with sale and original price in US$):

Gear

All expansions were originally $35 and are on sale for $22; Checkout all Output bundle deals for Black Friday 2022 here.

Output Instrument VST Plugins Black Friday Deals:

1. Analog Brass and Winds:

Orchestral synth sounds featuring advanced modulation routing, dual tape loopers, arps, flux sequencing, and 4 macros.

2. Analog Strings

A modern string engine with advanced modulation routing, dual tape loopers, dual arpeggiators, flux sequencing, and four macro sliders.

3. Substance:

Deeply produced bass engine with processed electric and acoustic basses, full live brass sections, polysynths, analog synths, and more.

4. Exhale

A modern vocal engine that features three independent engines. Extremely versatile and meticulously crafted.

5. Signal

Pulse engine that combines analog synths and live recorded instruments. 40 GB of organic instruments, analog and digital synths from 50 unique sound sources.

6. Rev X-Loops

Powerful loop engine with thousands of recordings and over 50 FX presets to alter them.

7. Rev

Reverse instrument engine with 14 GB of content in four engines. Thousands of built-in and expansion pack presets.

FX AU/VST Plugin Deals:

1. Thermal

A user-friendly distortion plugin with an intuitive feel and loads of presets to play with.

2. Portal

A granular FX plugin built to alter any audio input in an exciting new way. Advanced controls enable you to really dig in and build the perfect sound.

3. Movement:

Four synchronized rhythm engines featuring LFO, step sequencers, sidechains, macro controls and a special, Output-exclusive “flux mode”

The Output Black Friday sale will run until December 6th.

