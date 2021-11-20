Output Substance Black Friday Sale 2021

Kontakt Instrument

Output’s Substance was created to push the boundaries of bass sounds while using non-realistic emulation. This powerful bass engine combines a broad range of different bass sounds into single patches. Merging analog synths, live brass sounds, electric & acoustic basses, and polysynths together will add up to another level of sound design. The layout can be divided into 3 sections using which you can control every detail of the sound. By using the 4 macro sliders on the sides, you can control the character of the sound source. A total of 300 presets are available to be used in any kind of production. Output incorporated a special FX section at which you control layer FX as well as global FX. This unique 3-layered engine contains an arpeggiator section and a rhythm section. Use the custom presets just as they are or dive a little deeper into the sound design possibilities Substance offers.

Black Friday Deal: Substance Kontakt Instrument is currently available for 35% off as part of Output Black Friday Deal.

Price: $129.0 (discounted from $199)

