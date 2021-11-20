Output Thermal Black Friday Sale 2021

Distortion AU/VST Plugin

Output developed a special distortion tool, aiming for a modern way of applying harmonic content. As Output quotes: ‘This distortion plugin goes far beyond traditional multi-band distortion’. Thermal contains, just like Portal, a circular XY pad using which you can shape the sound. More than 250 presets are ready for instant playability, each containing its unique XY macros. The presets are categorized and suitable for drums, basses, vocals, guitars, keys, and many more. Add multiple stages of distortion, use up to 15+ self-made distortion types, and polish the sounds with 9 effects (reverb, chorus, compressor, stereo delay, bit reducer, filter, flanger, freq shifter, and phaser). Control up to 3 different EQ bands in order to apply the right amount of saturation to the frequency range of choice. Map 2 modulation sections to every parameter you like. Control the width, as well as the tone of the sound source right inside Thermal.

Black Friday Deal: Thermal is currently available for 35% off as part of Output Black Friday Deal.

Price: $96.0 (discounted from $149)

| Black Friday VST Plugin Deals | The Best Sales

grab the deal